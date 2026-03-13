Rising temperatures begin to reshape behaviour of plants and wildlife across India, say scientists

In central India, ornithologists say rising temperatures are already affecting the nesting and breeding patterns of several bird species. Satish Pande, a Pune-based ornithologist and director of the Ela Foundation, says the months between January and March are typically breeding periods for many birds of prey and other species.

These include raptors such as hawk eagles, Bonelli’s eagles and short-toed snake eagles.

“Normally nesting begins around December,” he says. “But this year we observed nesting being delayed until the end of January.”

Such delays can have cascading effects. If eggs hatch later than usual, the chicks may emerge during the hottest part of the season.

Pande says this could push hatching towards the end of March, when temperatures in many regions approach peak summer levels. At the same time, the flowering cycles of trees that provide nectar and food for birds have also shifted.

Trees such as the Flame of the Forest and the red silk cotton tree bloomed early in March this year rather than in April. By the time the birds’ eggs hatch, the flowering may already have ended, reducing food availability for adult birds and their chicks.

The heat has also begun to affect bird habitats.

Water bodies in several areas have started drying earlier than usual, making them less suitable for both resident and migratory species. Some migratory birds have already begun departing, while shortages of food and water during this critical period are causing concern.

“Heat is also taking a toll on birds which are becoming dehydrated and exhausted,” Pande says. “In recent days we have rescued Indian robins, tailorbirds, house sparrows, bulbuls, grey francolins and quails.”

Early forest fires, some started by human activity, have compounded the problem. According to Pande, fires reported earlier than usual this year have destroyed nests of ground-nesting birds such as larks and the Indian eagle owl, whose eggs were still waiting to hatch in grasslands.