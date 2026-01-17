The ape in our stories

Holou uthil tokou gosot (the gibbon climbed the palm tree)”: this first line of an old children’s rhyme in Assam, still recited in schools and homes, captures a lively image of the Western Hoolock gibbon swinging on a tokou palm (Livistona jenkinsiana), causing a commotion among birds and leaves. It is one of the earliest ways Assamese children encounter this charismatic primate; not as a creature of the wild, but as a familiar, playful neighbour. This neighbourly bond is most clearly seen in Barekuri village near Tinsukia, Assam, where local residents live alongside a small population of Western Hoolock gibbons. The residents protect the trees around their homes, refusing to cut them so that the gibbons can move freely. This village is thus becoming the model of community-led coexistence, showing how traditional reverence can translate into everyday conservation.

Known for its agility, song and strong family bonds, the Western Hoolock gibbon is found in the evergreen, semi-evergreen and tropical rainforests of Northeast India, particularly Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura. As India’s only non-human ape, the Western Hoolock gibbon represents an ancient evolutionary lineage. It also inhabits patches of forest in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The gibbon occupies a vivid place in many poems, stories and oral traditions of Northeast India. The Karbi community of Assam, for instance, narrates the story of a man who was transformed into a gibbon and sent to the forest for his misdeeds; the tale reinforces a taboo against killing the species. The Idu Mishmi community of Arunachal Pradesh believes its goddess Awelimili gave birth to twins—the ancestor of humans and the ancestor of apes and monkeys. The gibbons are thus sacred. The states’ Digaru and Miju Mishmi communities hold similar beliefs.