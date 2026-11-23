A 12-year study of 443 female elephants in Sri Lanka reveals weakening social bonds and increasingly isolated groups.
Nearly 69% of elephants recorded in 2007 had died or permanently left the population by 2018.
Deaths, migration and declining population numbers are disrupting wider social networks.
Close family bonds remain resilient, but connections between different elephant groups are weakening.
Habitat degradation, food scarcity and human-elephant conflict may be contributing to the changes.
Asian elephants, known for their strong social bonds and close-knit family groups, are becoming increasingly isolated in parts of Sri Lanka as deaths, migration and habitat degradation disrupt their social networks, a new study has found.
The research, published in the journal Science on November 12, 2026, tracked 443 female elephants in Sri Lanka's Udawalawe National Park over 12 years, examining how changes in population size affected their relationships.
Researchers found that the loss of individual elephants, particularly those connecting different social groups, weakened wider networks and made surviving animals less likely to reconnect with former companions.
The findings raise concerns that declining elephant populations could face additional risks as their social structures break down.
When the study began in 2006, researchers identified 20 elephant groups, each containing an average of 14 individuals.
By 2012, the population had reached a turning point: deaths and permanent departures began outpacing births and new arrivals.
Across 7,744 observations, researchers found that 69% of elephants present in 2007 had either died or permanently left the population by 2018.
Although elephants can live for 60 years or longer, the losses included natural deaths, suspected or confirmed illegal killings and permanent dispersal.
As numbers declined, the elephants' social networks also changed.
Individuals became less likely to reconnect with former companions, while the loss of elephants that linked different groups weakened relationships beyond immediate family circles.
Even previously strong social connections became more likely to change after the population reached its demographic turning point.
However, the closest family bonds proved more resilient.
The researchers found that core matrilineal groups — families connected through the female line — largely remained intact even as wider social networks fragmented.
The study identified habitat degradation as another possible factor behind the breakdown of elephant relationships.
In Udawalawe, the replacement of nutritious native grasses with less palatable or invasive shrubs may have reduced food availability, limiting the number of elephants able to gather in one place.
Physical barriers and conflict with humans can also restrict movement, making it harder for elephants to relocate or for new individuals to join existing groups.
As a result, elephants may increasingly associate only with nearby, familiar companions rather than maintaining connections across wider social networks.
The researchers warned that while strong family bonds help elephants remain connected, weaker relationships between groups are also important for maintaining social stability.
These wider connections allow animals to adapt when individuals disappear or environmental conditions change.
Their loss could therefore make elephant populations more vulnerable to further disruption.
The researchers warned that the long lifespan and slow reproduction of elephants could conceal the effects of population decline.
While deaths caused by poaching or human-elephant conflict may be recorded, indirect effects of environmental pressures, including food shortages, can be harder to detect.
Changes in social behaviour may also emerge gradually, making the consequences of declining numbers difficult to recognise until wider networks have already weakened.
The study suggests that falling population numbers and weakening social connections could reinforce each other, potentially accelerating population decline.