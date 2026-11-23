Asian elephants, known for their strong social bonds and close-knit family groups, are becoming increasingly isolated in parts of Sri Lanka as deaths, migration and habitat degradation disrupt their social networks, a new study has found.

The research, published in the journal Science on November 12, 2026, tracked 443 female elephants in Sri Lanka's Udawalawe National Park over 12 years, examining how changes in population size affected their relationships.

Researchers found that the loss of individual elephants, particularly those connecting different social groups, weakened wider networks and made surviving animals less likely to reconnect with former companions.

The findings raise concerns that declining elephant populations could face additional risks as their social structures break down.