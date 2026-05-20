World Bee Day 2026: In Northeast India, the disappearance of bees signals a deeper ecological crisis

On the steep hill slopes of Assam’s Karbi Anglong, mornings once arrived with a constant hum. Honeybees drifted across mustard flowers, pumpkin vines, sesame blossoms and wild forest blooms that surrounded Jhum fields. In these mixed farms, where dozens of crops flowered at different times, bees moved continuously through the landscape, binding forests, farms and food systems together.

“In our Jhum fields, many crops flower across seasons, so bees always remain here,” said 63-year-old farmer Rajen Singnar from Dolamora village. “But now people are shifting to single cash crops and using chemicals. Slowly, the bees are disappearing from the hills.”

For generations, the Karbi community practiced Jhum cultivation, locally known as Inglong Arit Katiki, a traditional form of shifting cultivation deeply rooted in the ecological rhythms of the Northeast. The process involves clearing a patch of land and cultivating diverse crops together before allowing the land to regenerate naturally. Often criticised as primitive or destructive, Jhum is now emerging as one of the region’s most resilient agroecological systems, particularly for pollinators.

A landscape built for bees

At Bijuli village in Karbi Anglong, 73-year-old farmer Longky Teron still cultivates traditional crops using indigenous farming knowledge passed down through generations.

“Honeybees are not merely honey producers,” he said. “They sustain pollination, forests and biodiversity. Their disappearance tells us something is becoming unbalanced in our hills.”

A single Jhum field generally contains 30 to 40 traditional crop varieties growing together, including paddy, maize, millets, sesame, pulses, pumpkins, yam, chilli, tapioca etc. Since these crops flower at different times, bees receive nectar and pollen throughout the year.

Unlike monoculture plantations that bloom briefly and then fall ecologically silent, Jhum landscapes provide continuous food sources for pollinators. Forest patches, bamboo groves and uncultivated vegetation surrounding the farms further strengthen habitats for wild bees and insects.

“For us, everything comes from these fields. Food, seeds, medicine and life,” said Teron. “That diversity is also what keeps bees alive.”

In many Indigenous communities across the Northeast, farming and forests are not separate systems. Communities traditionally protected wild vegetation, flowering trees and uncultivated spaces because they understood that bees were essential for crop fertility and ecological balance.