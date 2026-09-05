Gerardus Mercator’s map is effectively consigned to history as UN votes to stop making Africa ‘look cartographically small’

Member states of the United Nations on September 4 endorsed a resolution promoting map projections that more accurately reflect the true size of continents, a statement by the global organisation noted.

The countries endorsed the resolution 164 votes to one. The sole vote against was cast by the United States, which dismissed the initiative as part of a “radical ideological project.”

Six countries — Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine — abstained.

The vote was the culmination of an African-led campaign against the 16th-century Mercator projection, still the most widely used map in the world. It is named after Gerardus Mercator (or Gerard de Cremer to give him his real Flemish name).

According to the UN statement, the resolution does not ban the Mercator projection or impose a replacement. Instead, it encourages governments, schools, international organizations and technology companies to use the Equal Earth projection and other so-called equal-area maps when relative size matters, and to teach the limitations of any flat map in representing a spherical planet.

“Behind that seemingly technical debate lies a larger argument about history and power: whether a map designed for European sailors in the 16th century has, over generations, distorted not only geography but perceptions of a whole, vast and complex continent,” according to the statement.

“Maps shape our understanding of the world,” Robert Dussey, Togo’s foreign minister, said before the vote. “They guide education, nourish the imagination, and influence collective perceptions.”

Dwarfing Africa

Mercator, from the Flanders region of modern-day Belgium, devised his projection in 1569 to solve a practical problem of maritime navigation. Because straight lines on his map correspond to constant compass directions, sailors could use it to plot their courses.