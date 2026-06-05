Conflict in the backyard: In Jharkhand, a single night of elephant raids can wipe out months of farm work

Months of hard work disappeared in a single night for residents of Katai Tola, a tribal-dominated village in Jharkhand’s Latehar district. Surviving on small-scale farming and daily wage labour, they had finally found reason to celebrate this year after a good paddy harvest. They had also begun preparing for potato cultivation, hoping for a better season ahead.

But on the night of November 5, 2025, a herd of 14 to 15 elephants entered the village. They ate from at least 200 bundles of paddy stored in threshing grounds and then destroyed the rest.

For Arvind Oraon, a village resident, the elephants consumed 19 sacks of paddy stored in his threshing ground. Oraon regrets that because he returned late from the local market, he could not move the threshed and bagged paddy from the threshing ground to his house.

These are not large landowners who can recover easily. Forest department staff came, assessed the crop damage and left.

Ramkishun Oraon of Katai Tola said: “As evening falls, people remain confined inside their homes out of fear. Last October, elephants crushed Madhwa Oraon of this same village to death. They had trampled the paddy standing in his fields. Madhwa’s family is still waiting for compensation.”

Down To Earth (DTE) spoke with several affected farmers and assessed the ground situation. Almost every day, reports emerge from some part of Jharkhand of elephants killing people, destroying standing crops or damaging villagers’ homes.

Tribal regions surrounded by forests and plateaus remain the worst affected. Farmers say paddy and potatoes have become elephants’ favourite food.

Rising conflict

Jharkhand, which has remained in the headlines over human-elephant conflict, is witnessing large-scale destruction of crops and stored grain by wild animals. The state has around 2.4 million small and marginal farmers.

Data shows that in Jharkhand over the past five years, an average of 9,245 crop damage cases and 1,146 grain damage cases caused by elephants have been recorded annually. Farmers say hundreds of incidents go unreported.

In just the last two-and-a-half months, elephants have killed at least 15 people across different parts of the state.

According to state forest department data, elephants killed 397 people during the four-year period between 2021 and March 2025. At the same time, the continuing deaths of elephants themselves tell another painful story.

Tribal-dominated districts including Khunti, West Singhbhum, Simdega, Gumla, East Singhbhum, Seraikela, Ranchi and Latehar, as well as parts of North Chotanagpur, have remained highly sensitive to elephant attacks and loss of life and property.

Currently, farmers in Seraikela, West Singhbhum, Khunti, Ranchi and Latehar are facing serious difficulties.

Between Sunday and Monday night, November 8, herds of elephants created havoc in Rania and Karra blocks of Khunti district. In Digri Dagutoli village of Rania, an Adivasi woman was trampled to death. Several farmers’ crops were also destroyed.

In remote areas of Rania block, villagers and farmers are troubled not only by elephants, but also by wild boars and monkeys.

In this context, thousands of men and women gathered at the Rania block headquarters on 10 October. A large protest meeting was organised against what they described as the attitude of the forest department.

Suresh Kongadi, president of the Gram Pradhan Association of Rania block, told DTE: “People are losing their lives and their livelihoods are under threat. Tribals cannot abandon their homes and fields and move elsewhere. Forests and hills are our life.

“The forest department has remained indifferent regarding driving away elephants and protecting life and property. The compensation process is complicated and exhausting. Hundreds of poor tribals do not even file claims.”

Small farmers, complex claims

Out of Jharkhand’s geographical area of 7.97 million hectares, 48 per cent is cultivable land and 31.51 per cent is forest area. The state has around 2.4 million small and marginal farmers, with an average holding of 1.74 hectares.

In 2024-25, the state produced 4.138 million tonnes of paddy. This year, production is estimated at 4.8 million tonnes.

Excess rainfall and changing monsoon patterns have negatively affected maize, pulses, oilseeds, ragi, sorghum and millet cultivation.

Amid questions over government procurement of paddy, the state government was set to begin procurement from 15 December.

On November 8, 2025, the cabinet approved an additional bonus of Rs 81 per 100 kg over the minimum support price. This means paddy will be procured at Rs 2,450 per 100 kg. An amount of Rs 486 million has been approved for this.

Jharkhand’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Paritosh Upadhyay, told DTE that compensation of Rs 32,500 per hectare is provided for crop loss. For grain storage losses, compensation is paid at Rs 2,600 per 100 kg.

Regarding deaths and large-scale destruction caused by elephants, he said: “Continuous efforts are being made at multiple levels to prevent incidents. Research is being conducted to understand elephant movement and behaviour, and technological systems are also being used to reduce risks.

“Continuous drives are undertaken to push elephants back towards their corridors, away from human settlements.”