Air pollution control must prioritise reducing exposure risks, especially for vulnerable groups, over ambient air quality
Is air pollution really the great equaliser? Toxic air has long been recognised as a public health crisis, but its effects are nuanced and exacerbated by social injustice. In India, where air quality is among the worst globally, the most vulnerable — children, women, the elderly and socially marginalised— bear the brunt of it, with even pollution policy frameworks overlooking their vulnerabilities.
Air pollution does not discriminate, but social inequities do. The 2020 Mahul-Ambapada case in Mumbai and Assam's Baghjan oilfield disaster expose these injustices, exacerbated by inherent structural socio-economic inequalities. In Mahul, thousands of people were relocated to this industrial zone from informal settlements as part of a rehabilitation project, only to face air laden with volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Meanwhile, in Baghjan, a gas blowout displaced indigenous communities. Despite rulings by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pushing for reparations, the burden continues to fall disproportionately on politically disempowered groups.
As conversations around climate and clean air evolve, a new narrative is gaining momentum — one that places equity at the centre of environmental action. A new report by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, , looked at the role of just transition for public-health risk reduction to protect vulnerable and marginalised communities in high-risk areas.
Air pollution policy should move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to address socioeconomic factors, ensuring equitable protection for the most affected. Mitigation policies must prioritise the vulnerable, necessitating a fundamental shift in the design and enforcement of environmental regulations to integrate environmental justice into air quality management.
Despite clear evidence of the disparities, air pollution policies in India — and globally — have largely focused on technological fixes, such as vehicle emissions controls, renewable energy sources and cleaner industrial practices. While these are essential components of any clean air strategy, policymakers must address the unequal exposure to air pollution faced by different groups and tackle the social and economic factors that exacerbate their vulnerability.
Environmental justice, popularised in the US, addresses pollution inequities, emerging from 1980s grassroots movements against polluting industries in marginalised communities. While still developing in India, embracing this concept is essential to ensure clean air for all, not just the privileged.
Policies need to be people centric
To achieve this, air pollution control measures must go beyond ambient air quality improvement. They need to focus on exposure risk, addressing the specific challenges faced by vulnerable groups. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in India in 2019, is a step in the right direction, but lacks a community-centric approach that addresses the unique health risks faced by different groups living in pollution hotspots.
One of the most critical shifts recommended by experts is the integration of equity benchmarks into air quality management frameworks. These benchmarks would ensure that no community is disproportionately affected by either pollution itself or the measures taken to reduce it. This is particularly relevant in India, where relocating polluting industries often shifts the pollution burden from wealthier urban centres to city outskirts, where marginalised communities reside. A stark example is the Mahul resettlement in Mumbai.
Regulatory action for environmental justice
The agenda for inclusive and ‘just’ clean air action is a broader concept that seeks to address the unequal distribution of health and environmental risks due to air pollution. This policymaking approach remains nebulous in India, but globally, considerable progress is being made to integrate what is known as environmental justice into air quality management.
This has gained more momentum in the Global North, particularly in the US, where substantial air quality improvements over the decades have also revealed the vulnerability of populations with lower socioeconomic status and other inherent disadvantages.
The regulatory action that followed to create the environmental justice framework in the US are built on three key pillars — Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 12898 and California Assembly Bill 617 (AB 617). The key takeaways from these legislations, besides equitable actions and community participation, are the clear definitions of the vulnerable, exposure risk and the corresponding vulnerability.
To address air pollution equitably in India, policies must go beyond technological solutions and place greater emphasis on the social inequalities that worsen pollution’s impact on vulnerable groups. A critical starting point is incorporating equity into policy design, particularly within the NCAP.
Every air quality management policy under NCAP should include provisions that assess and mitigate the effects of pollution on marginalised groups. This requires conducting health impact assessments that focus on the exposure risks faced by the vulnerable. These policies must be designed with the needs of vulnerable groups in mind from the outset, rather than treating them as an afterthought.
Another major challenge in tackling air pollution in India is the lack of reliable, localised data. While regulatory monitors exist in large urban centres, many informal settlements and industrial zones remain data shadows — areas where little or no air quality data is available. This creates a significant blind spot in understanding the real exposure risks faced by marginalised communities.
Under NCAP, expanding the use of sensor networks and satellite data could provide a more granular view of where pollution is most concentrated and which communities are most affected. Low-cost air quality sensors could be deployed in schools, hospitals and neighbourhoods, allowing policymakers to track pollution exposure in real time.
This would enable the development of targeted policies to address immediate health risks and empower communities to demand better protections by giving them access to the data they need to advocate for themselves.
Cities must also adopt hyperlocal action plans with equity benchmarks to make air pollution management truly effective. Under NCAP, cities are required to create action plans to reduce pollution. However, these plans often lack the necessary focus on hyperlocal challenges, particularly in pollution hotspots where communities face the greatest risks.
In cities like Delhi, where pollution levels can vary significantly between neighbourhoods, action plans should prioritise areas with the highest exposure risks. Targeting industrial zones, congested highways and marginalised neighbourhoods with tailored solutions is crucial. A blanket approach to air quality management will not address the disproportionate burden carried by these communities.
A key element in achieving environmental justice is ensuring community participation through citizen science. In the US and Europe, citizen science programmes have empowered local communities to monitor air quality in their own neighbourhoods and use the data to advocate for cleaner air. India can learn from these models by encouraging citizen-led air quality monitoring efforts, supported by civil society organisations and academic institutions.
These initiatives would not only raise public awareness about the dangers of air pollution but also hold local authorities accountable for addressing pollution in underserved areas. Community engagement ensures that the most affected populations have a voice in the policies that directly impact their health and well-being.
Industrial relocation, zoning policies need reform
Another critical area for reform is industrial relocation and zoning policies. The relocation of industries to the outskirts of cities has often resulted in greater pollution exposure for already marginalised communities.
Zoning policies should be reformed to ensure that industries are not simply relocated to areas where vulnerable populations live, without adequate safeguards. At the same time, industries must be required to invest in cleaner technologies and comply with stricter emissions standards to minimise their environmental and health impacts. Without such reforms, relocation policies will continue to shift the pollution burden onto the shoulders of those least equipped to bear it.
The following flowchart illustrates a decision-making framework to assess the applicability of environmental justice policy in a given area or community. The indicators for environmental justice policy can be further refined or designed depending on the nature of air pollution exposure disparities.
By making equity central to air quality management, expanding localised monitoring through NCAP, engaging communities in pollution control and reforming industrial zoning, India can transform its approach to air pollution. These changes would not only improve public health but also ensure that the benefits of clean air are shared equally across all segments of society, particularly those who have long been ignored in environmental discussions