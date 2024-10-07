Air pollution control must prioritise reducing exposure risks, especially for vulnerable groups, over ambient air quality

One of the most critical shifts recommended by experts is the integration of equity benchmarks into air quality management frameworks. These benchmarks would ensure that no community is disproportionately affected by either pollution itself or the measures taken to reduce it. This is particularly relevant in India, where relocating polluting industries often shifts the pollution burden from wealthier urban centres to city outskirts, where marginalised communities reside. A stark example is the Mahul resettlement in Mumbai.