Paying to cope: India’s emerging ‘pollution’ economy

In the Union Budget 2026-27, allocation under the Control of Pollution head fell to Rs 1,091 crore from last year’s revised estimate of Rs 1,300 crore, with outlays for key institutions such as the Central Pollution Control Board and the Commission for Air Quality Management. With public investment in pollution abatement remaining constrained, managing everyday exposure is increasingly taking the form of a private necessity rather than being reliably secured through public provision.

In India, pollution is emerging as an expanding private growth sector. As air quality worsens and access to safe water remains uneven, a parallel market has developed to provide protection from environmental exposure. Air purifiers, water purifiers, N95 masks, indoor air-quality monitors, filtration services and associated startups together constitute what can be described as a pollution economy: an ecosystem in which environmental degradation is translated into private consumption and revenue generation.

India’s growing pollution private sector

The air purifier market offers a clear illustration of how a limited, niche product has expanded into a large consumer segment. Until about a decade ago, air purifiers were largely confined to a small group of upper-middle-class households. They are now widely purchased across many Indian cities, particularly during high-pollution months.