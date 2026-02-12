Paying to cope: India’s emerging ‘pollution economy’
India's pollution economy is expanding as public investment in pollution control declines.
With worsening air quality and uneven access to safe water, a private market for air and water purifiers, masks, and monitoring devices is booming.
This growth highlights a shift towards private coping mechanisms.
It raises concerns about inequality and the normalisation of environmental degradation.
In the Union Budget 2026-27, allocation under the Control of Pollution head fell to Rs 1,091 crore from last year’s revised estimate of Rs 1,300 crore, with outlays for key institutions such as the Central Pollution Control Board and the Commission for Air Quality Management. With public investment in pollution abatement remaining constrained, managing everyday exposure is increasingly taking the form of a private necessity rather than being reliably secured through public provision.
In India, pollution is emerging as an expanding private growth sector. As air quality worsens and access to safe water remains uneven, a parallel market has developed to provide protection from environmental exposure. Air purifiers, water purifiers, N95 masks, indoor air-quality monitors, filtration services and associated startups together constitute what can be described as a pollution economy: an ecosystem in which environmental degradation is translated into private consumption and revenue generation.
India’s growing pollution private sector
The air purifier market offers a clear illustration of how a limited, niche product has expanded into a large consumer segment. Until about a decade ago, air purifiers were largely confined to a small group of upper-middle-class households. They are now widely purchased across many Indian cities, particularly during high-pollution months.
According to market estimates, India’s air purifier market that is valued at around $151.52 million (Rs 1,266 crore) in 2025, is projected to grow to $381.37 million (Rs 3,454.5 crore) by 2033. Unit sales point to the same trend: Over one million air purifiers were sold in 2024, with volumes expected to increase several-fold. Demand is concentrated in North India, especially the Delhi NCR region, is strongly seasonal during peak pollution months and is dominated by portable units using HEPA filtration.
Both indoor air-quality monitoring segment and the industrial pollution control systems market in India are expanding in response to worsening air pollution and regulatory pressure, shaped by rising public awareness, smart city tracking initiatives and increasing compliance requirements. Together, these markets show how persistent pollution continues to generate demand for monitoring and compliance equipment with widespread, long-term exposure.
Meanwhile, water purifiers form a longer-established and far larger segment of the pollution economy. In 2025-26, 5,500 people across 26 cities, including 16 state capitals in 22 states and Union territories, fell ill after consuming piped drinking water contaminated with sewage.
Declining confidence in tap water, groundwater contamination and uneven public treatment and distribution systems have made household purification nearly standard in urban and peri-urban areas. The water purifier market, already valued in billions of dollars, continues to grow at double-digit rates. Seasonal disease risk reinforces this trend. During the monsoon, when concerns over waterborne illnesses increase, purifier sales rise sharply, indicating that these devices are increasingly treated as essential household infrastructure.
Smaller defensive goods also play a significant role. Sales of N95 masks increase during pollution peaks, particularly in metropolitan centres. Air and water purifier filters require regular replacement, creating recurring costs that many households absorb as routine expenditure. For middle-class families, annual spending on purification devices, filters and masks can amount to several thousand rupees. For lower-income households, these costs are often out of reach.
This retail growth is supported by a widening industrial and startup ecosystem. Health-tech companies are increasingly framing pollution exposure as a measurable risk and encouraging households to adopt protective behaviours. Startups and tech companies are also increasingly riding the pollution wave through a range of innovations, from personal exposure monitoring and health analytics to data platforms and smart sensing tools. The recent emergence of wearable and portable air-pollution devices in India is one visible expression of this broader tech-driven turn toward individualised pollution management.
Long-term costs of coping
From an economic perspective, this expansion represents defensive expenditure: spending undertaken not to improve wellbeing, but to offset harm. While such consumption may contribute to the market’s growth, it reflects the costs of environmental failure rather than genuine gains in welfare. Long-standing approaches to green accounting argue that these expenditures should be treated as losses, not growth.
When we take a look at public health data related to pollution, this contradiction is reinforced. The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change reported that in 2022, PM 2.5 not only killed 1.7 million people in India, it also caused financial losses amounting to around 9.5 per cent of India’s GDP. Yet, increased spending on purifiers, medical treatment and protective equipment can still register as economic growth. When households spend more simply to maintain basic health, conventional development indicators become misleading.
The pollution economy is also deeply unequal. Affluent households can afford layers of protection through devices, sealed buildings and private healthcare while lower-income communities are more likely to live near pollution sources and have fewer resources to mitigate exposure or access treatment, bearing a disproportionate burden of environmental harm.
India’s pollution economy has begun to generate opportunities and markets, but it rests on an uneasy foundation. Its expansion reflects a wider reliance on private coping in the face of persistent environmental degradation, with pollution increasingly encountered as a condition to be managed through household and individual management. Without sustained efforts to reduce pollution at source, growth driven by defensive spending may reinforce existing inequalities and contribute to the gradual normalisation of environmental decline rather than its resolution.