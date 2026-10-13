Climate change impacting skin health, disproportionately burdening lower-income countries

Participants shared insights on climate impacts and the prevalence of climate change-related skin diseases in their countries. Data was collected from 136 countries. Overall, 42.6 per cent reported changes in the prevalence and / or severity of skin disease due to climate change, with significant differences according to income level.

More than half of low-income (55.6 per cent) and lower-middle-income countries (52.5 per cent) reported climate-related changes in skin disease, compared with 43.8 per cent of upper-middle-income and 28.3 per cent of high-income countries.

Geographical differences were also substantial, with changes most frequently reported in the western Pacific region (64.7 per cent), followed by the eastern Mediterranean and south-east Asian regions (60 per cent each), compared with 16.1 per cent in the European region.

In the African Region, 42.9 per cent of respondents were unsure about the impact of climate change on skin disease. This highlights gaps in surveillance and evidence.

Among the 58 countries reporting climate-associated effects on skin disease, 81 per cent reported increases in heat rashes and 75.9 per cent in inflammatory skin diseases. Changes in infectious diseases were reported in 62.1 per cent, with half (50.0%) reporting changes in vector-borne diseases.

“The most important finding from our study is that climate change is already associated with negative impacts on skin disease, and these effects disproportionately burden lower-income settings,” said study author Dr Esther Freeman , Harvard Medical School.

“We often think about the effects of extreme weather on heatstroke, cardiovascular problems and respiratory diseases, but the skin is our front line to climate change," Dr Freeman added.