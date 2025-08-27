Climate finance faultline looms over COP30: Developed countries’ obligations to dominate Belém talks

At COP29, two goals related to the ‘mobilisation’ of finance were outlined as part of the new collective quantified goal (NCQG), which falls under Article 9.3 of the Paris Agreement . While developed countries are expected to ‘take the lead’ in this effort, the agreed-upon targets of at least $300 billion annually by 2035 and a broader aim for $1.3 trillion per year refer to a combination of public and private funds.

“This approach effectively shifts the responsibility away from developed country governments to provide public finance, as originally intended under Article 9.1. Instead, it relies heavily on other sources, primarily private finance,” said Avantika Goswami, climate change programme lead at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment.

Goswami noted that private finance was not accountable in the same way as public finance: There is limited ability to scrutinise, demand transparency, or track these funds. “It’s important to clarify that Article 9.1 pertains specifically to public finance mobilised by the governments of developed countries,” she said.

A senior official in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) echoed these concerns. “Finance discussions were not yet closed because they did not take care of the responsibility of developed countries as mentioned in Article 9.1. It doesn’t cover the entire architecture of the Paris Agreement, and at the same time, it is insufficient. Even if $300 billion is mobilised, it is insufficient,” the official said.

The official added that deploying new technologies would involve high additional costs for developing countries — costs that should be met through grants, not loans, under Article 9.1. “So, this story is still continuing, and it will be quite a significant discussion in COP30,” the official added.

Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement states that developed countries “shall provide financial resources to assist developing countries” with mitigation and adaptation, reflecting their existing obligations under the UN climate convention.