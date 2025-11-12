COP30: Adaptation discussion opens with calls for finance, flexibility, focus on implementation

The first round of negotiations on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) began in Belem, Brazil with countries seeking to bridge political divides and move toward adopting a framework of indicators at the 30th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Parties signalled priorities on finance, support and flexibility in how countries measure and report adaptation progress.

Informal consultations on GGA took place on the second day of COP30 in Belem, where negotiating parties made submissions on the nature, structure and use of a proposed set of 100 indicators to track progress on adaptation. Discussions also covered the Baku Adaptation Roadmap (BAR) and the broader path ahead for the adaptation track.

Means of implementation: A core divide

Opening the interventions, the G77, represented by Sri Lanka, voiced concern over the limited focus on the Means of Implementation (MoI), highlighting the need to align them with Articles 9.1, 9 and 10 of the Paris Agreement, and to ensure that financial flows move from developed to developing countries.