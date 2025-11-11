COP30 Diary (November 10, 2025): No agenda fight in Belem, Presidential consultations will shape contentious issues

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belem, Brazil, began November 10, 2025. Here’s a look at what happened on the first day of COP30.

No agenda fight

A compromise on the COP30 agenda was reached on the first day of the two-week UNFCCC climate summit, avoiding the usual “agenda fight.” Four contentious proposals, including one on developed countries’ financial obligations to developing nations under Article 9.1 were excluded from the final agenda.

These are:

· Implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which was proposed to be added in the agenda by Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs) bloc which includes India and is a top priority for developing countries and small island nations

· Promoting international cooperation and addressing the concerns with climate change related trade-restrictive unilateral measures

· Responding to the synthesis report on nationally determined contributions (NDCs) or climate goals and addressing the 1.5 °C ambition and implementation gap

· Synthesis of biennial transparency reports (BTR), the main instrument through which Parties communicate progress toward their NDCs, as well as their greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation efforts, and support provided or received.

Türkiye releases its second NDC on the eve of COP30

Türkiye’s Second NDC sets 2018 as the reference year, with net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including land use, land-use change and forestry, recorded at 458.8 Mt CO2 equivalent. By 2035, Türkiye aims to limit its GHG emissions to 643 Mt CO2 eq, representing a reduction of 466 Mt CO2 eq from the projected business-as-usual level of 1,109 Mt CO2 eq for that year. The NDC maintains Türkiye’s long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2053. To meet this target, the country estimates that additional annual investments equivalent to at least 1.7 per cent of GDP will be required across key sectors including energy, buildings, industry, transport, agriculture, and forestry, throughout the transition period.