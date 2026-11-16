Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal depression set to become Cyclone Akvan, Andhra Pradesh on alert

According to the IMD's November 16 update, the deep depression was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am, having moved northwestwards at about 8 km/h over the preceding six hours.

It was located approximately 630 km from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 680 km from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and 720 km from Chennai.

The system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17.

It could intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm before reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, by the night of November 19.

The cyclone's proposed name, Akvan, was contributed by Iran.