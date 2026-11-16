Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal depression set to become Cyclone Akvan, Andhra Pradesh on alert

Cyclone Akvan is expected to intensify over the Bay of Bengal, potentially approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 19.
The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh as the cyclone gains strength.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds reaching 60 kilometres per hour during November 16–19.
Uttar Pradesh faces dense fog warnings on November 16 and 17, with visibility in Azamgarh dropping to just 50 metres.
The developing cyclone could become extremely severe by November 19, prompting fishermen and coastal residents to follow official weather advisories.
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Akvan on November 16 and could develop into an extremely severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas to parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, dense fog is forecast in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the IMD's November 16 update, the deep depression was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am, having moved northwestwards at about 8 km/h over the preceding six hours.
It was located approximately 630 km from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 680 km from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and 720 km from Chennai.
The system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17.
It could intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm before reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, by the night of November 19.
The cyclone's proposed name, Akvan, was contributed by Iran.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive widespread rainfall between November 16 and 19, with thunderstorms and lightning expected on November 16 and 17.
Winds could reach 40–50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Andaman Sea and adjoining waters because of rough sea conditions.
Rainfall is also forecast across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Rayalaseema between November 16 and 21.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive rain from November 16 to 18.
The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 17 and 20.
Residents of coastal areas have been advised to monitor official weather updates as the system approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The IMD has forecast dense fog in parts of Uttar Pradesh on November 16 and 17.
Visibility dropped to just 50 metres in Azamgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, during the morning of November 16.
The conditions could disrupt road, rail and air transport, particularly during the early hours.
Several areas of Odisha have recorded minimum temperatures considerably below normal as cooler conditions develop across parts of eastern India.
On November 15, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh registered a minimum of 11.2°C among the locations covered in the weather assessment.