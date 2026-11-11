A third cyclone could hit Andhra Pradesh in less than a month

Two storms, widespread losses

The first storm, very severe cyclone Arnab, made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of October 28. A second low-pressure system made landfall further north, along the southern Odisha coast that evening. The second storm, severe cyclone Murasu, made landfall along the southern Andhra Pradesh coast on the intervening night of November 2-3.

Together, the two cyclones damaged crops across 461,000 hectares in Andhra Pradesh, according to media reports. Horticultural crops were damaged across 29,960 hectares. Recovery is still under way in Andhra Pradesh, as well as parts of Odisha and Tamil Nadu. A third cyclone could compound their difficulties, especially by reducing the number of days people can work and earn a living.

"In 2013, the post-monsoon season produced four cyclones—Phailin, Helen, Lehar and Madi. In that sense, it is only the third cyclone potentially,” K J Ramesh, former director general of IMD, told Down To Earth (DTE). He warned that “being an unprecedented El Niño year, the post monsoon season of 2026 can throw up surprises in cyclogenesis”, he added.

Long-term disaster management and resilience planning are therefore essential but remain inadequate in many parts of India.