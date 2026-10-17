Doodh Ganga under pressure: How climate change is deepening water woes in uptown Srinagar

For Mehak (name changed), 28, a resident of Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab, the absence of a regular water supply has turned a basic necessity into a daily struggle. “Every morning, I wake up hoping that there will be a regular water supply, but there is never any certainty,” she said. “For the past few years, we have struggled to get enough water for bathing, washing clothes and other basic needs. We have installed three tanks at home, but even that is becoming expensive. There is no fixed timing for the water supply, and sometimes the water we get is not clean.

“The constant uncertainty has taken an emotional toll on my mother. She becomes stressed and her mood changes because every day begins with the same worry whether we will have enough water,” Mehak said.

Zamrood, 60, a resident of Srinagar’s Pir Bagh, explained,“Water supply becomes extremely erratic during summer, with low flow and taps sometimes remaining dry for up to four consecutive days.“ Over the past few years, the situation has become terrible. As summer temperatures rise, the water supply nearly disappears, making it difficult to meet even basic daily needs. Even households of two or three people do not receive enough water.

To cope with the shortage, Zamrood said local waterworks staff and neighbours advised her family to install a hand pump to access groundwater when pipeline supplies run dry. The family also installed additional Sintex tanks at ground level to store water for emergencies. “Having this additional storage and a hand pump has helped us manage during periods of water shortage,” she said.

The storage tanks allow the family to reserve water for times of need, while the hand pump provides access to groundwater when the pipelines run dry during adverse weather conditions.