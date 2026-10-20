Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert for southern India; strong winds forecast over Arabian Sea

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 20, 2026. Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy showers. Meanwhile, largely dry weather is forecast across most of northern, central, eastern, western and northeastern India over the coming week.

According to the IMD's morning bulletin, rainfall in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could reach 115.6–204.4 millimetres. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kilometres per hour could accompany the rain, raising the risk of localised flooding, waterlogging and travel disruption.