Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert for southern India; strong winds forecast over Arabian Sea

IMD has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 204.4mm on October 20 2026.
Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning.
Strong winds of 40–50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, are forecast over the southwest Arabian Sea, prompting warnings for fishermen.
Rajkot recorded India's highest maximum temperature of 40.8°C on 19 October, while Kozhikode in Kerala received 100 mm of rainfall.
Largely dry weather is expected across northern, central, eastern, western and northeastern India over the coming week.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 20, 2026. Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy showers. Meanwhile, largely dry weather is forecast across most of northern, central, eastern, western and northeastern India over the coming week.
According to the IMD's morning bulletin, rainfall in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could reach 115.6–204.4 millimetres. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kilometres per hour could accompany the rain, raising the risk of localised flooding, waterlogging and travel disruption.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where rainfall could reach 64.5–115.5 mm in isolated areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Squally weather is also forecast along the Konkan and Goa coast and in parts of Madhya Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, eastern Rajasthan and Lakshadweep could experience gusty winds of 30–40 km/h, while thunderstorms and lightning are likely in coastal and south interior Karnataka.
Residents have been advised to take precautions during thunderstorms, particularly near trees, electricity poles and exposed areas.
A low-pressure system over the southwest Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards during the preceding 12 hours and remained active at 5.30am on October 20, according to the IMD.
The system is expected to maintain its intensity over the next 12 hours before weakening into a low-pressure area by October 21. It is forecast to move west-southwestwards towards the Somali coast by October 22.
Winds over the southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining northwestern equatorial Indian Ocean could reach 40-50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the affected waters.
The western disturbance affecting northern India has weakened and remains as a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab, approximately 3.1km above sea level.
The IMD does not expect major weather changes across northwestern, central, eastern, western and northeastern India during the coming week.
Rajkot in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C on 19 October, the highest reported in the country. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4°C among the reported plains observations.
Maximum temperatures in parts of Assam and Meghalaya were more than 5.1°C above normal, while several other regions recorded minimum temperatures above seasonal averages.
Meanwhile, Kozhikode in Kerala received 100mm of rainfall, while Tondi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district recorded 50mm between 8.30am on 19 October and 5.30am on 20 October.
Residents in rain-affected areas have been advised to avoid waterlogged roads and seek shelter during thunderstorms. Farmers have also been urged to ensure adequate drainage, protect harvested crops and avoid spraying pesticides during strong winds.