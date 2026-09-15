Drought becoming global, economy-wide risk; governments need to rethink ‘crisis response’ approach 

As a strengthening El Niño threatens to bring more extreme conditions across parts of the world well into 2027, governments globally are confronting a drought risk that has outgrown the way it has traditionally been managed.

Drought can no longer be treated as a periodic agricultural or environmental crisis to be dealt with once it strikes — it must instead be managed as a persistent risk to entire economies, one that can affect food and water security, energy, public health, transport, tourism and trade, according to senior United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) officials.

Nor does the risk stop at international borders. In an interconnected world, drought affecting the Panama Canal can have consequences for trade as far away as Asia, while drought in the Nile basin can disrupt grain supplies reaching countries elsewhere in Africa.

Yet countries have still not agreed on how that risk should be managed collectively. At UNCCD COP17 in Mongolia in August 2026, governments again failed to reach consensus on a global framework for drought, leaving unresolved what form international cooperation should take.

For decades, however, drought management has largely remained reactive. Countries prepare plans for what to do when drought strikes, rather than systematically assessing who and what is at risk and reducing those vulnerabilities beforehand, said Daniel Tsegai, programme officer, Drought Resilience, UNCCD.