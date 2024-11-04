Echoes from the forest: Why Indigenous wisdom is key to climate justice

Forests in India — and the communities within them — have long been caught in a paradox. Colonial narratives once branded these areas as “threats” to civilised society, even while exploiting their rich resources. In the postcolonial era, the story shifted: Large-scale deforestation and forced displacement of forest dwellers were rationalised as necessary for development.
Today, this trajectory persists, with forest communities increasingly marginalised and forced to seek new livelihoods due to urbanisation, deforestation and policy changes. This exploitation is not without consequence. Between 2001 and 2022, India lost 4.1 per cent of its primary humid forests, exacerbating biodiversity loss and intensifying the climate crisis.
Additionally, a report by nonprofit International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs noted that between 2001 and 2011, tribal populations experienced a significant increase in migration, often leading to a loss of culture and identity. Data showed that nearly 60 per cent of Scheduled Tribe households live below the poverty line, compounding their vulnerabilities.
The depletion of natural resources and the impact of development projects further threaten these communities' livelihoods, demanding urgent policy intervention. Achieving true climate justice, therefore, requires more than mere conservation; it demands an inclusive approach that respects the rights, knowledge and voices of forest communities.
Recent events underscore this urgent need. As Cyclone Dana, with winds of around 110 kilometres per hour approached Odisha in October 2024, the Bhitarkanika mangrove forest — a sprawling 672 square km ecosystem in Kendrapara district — absorbed much of the storm’s force, protecting Odisha and neighbouring states from severe damage. This natural buffer highlighted not only the ecological significance of mangroves but also their crucial role in climate resilience.
Similarly, Arpitha Kodiveri, an environmental lawyer and scholar, addressed this exclusion in her new book, Governing Forests. Kodiveri exposed the disconnect between government policies, crafted in urban offices and the lived realities of forest-dwelling communities such as the Kondh and Dalit tribes. Her work echoes themes in Mahasweta Devi’s novel Byadhkhanda (The Book of the Hunter, 1994), which also critiqued the marginalisation of Indigenous communities in the name of “progress.”
While Kodiveri’s book documented this struggle through a legal and analytical lens, Devi’s fictional portrayal brings it to life through the experiences of the Lodhas, an Adivasi community who, even after independence, continue to fight for their ancestral lands. Through different mediums, both authors revealed how policies and development projects systematically overlook the knowledge and rights of Indigenous communities.
Despite their invaluable contributions, the voices of those who have preserved and protected these forests for generations are too often excluded from decision-making about the lands they steward. The critical message in each work is that forest communities are far from passive bystanders; they are knowledgeable, active stakeholders with a unique capacity for baat-cheet se samjhauta (compromise through conversation), as Kodiveri termed it, to engage in shaping fair, inclusive policies.
By connecting these real and fictional narratives, Kodiveri and Devi highlighted a key question: Why do governments continue to overlook the expertise of forest dwellers — who, while deeply connected to nature, have the insight and knowledge to guide sustainable development? When policymakers ignore these voices, they not only disregard community rights but also weaken effective conservation, which depends on those most closely linked to the land.
Globally, the need for inclusive perspectives in environmental policy is acknowledged but remains difficult to achieve. The 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Summit held last year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates brought together scholars, scientists and marginalised voices, including women, Iindigenous people and persons with disabilities, to address climate change.
Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland recently described the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, as the world’s “last chance” to bridge critical gaps in climate action and finance. Yet it remains uncertain if these forums will genuinely advance climate justice, particularly in addressing the complex relationship between Indigenous communities and ecological management.
Without the voices of those directly connected to the land, policy discussions and global summits risk remaining detached from effective solutions. Stories from affected communities — their historical ties, daily challenges and visions for sustainable living — offer insights needed to address deep-rooted issues rather than mere symptoms. Such stories urge us to rethink approaches to environmental governance, moving towards decision-making that is participatory and aligned with planetary justice.
In the pursuit of climate justice, these narratives — like the Bhitarkanika mangrove forest’s role in mitigating Cyclone Dana—demand recognition and respect. Although some may question the impact of storytelling, its power lies in uniting diverse voices and inspiring collective action.
As Mary Robinson wrote in her book Climate Justice: A Man-made Problem with a Feminist Solution: “What I have learned from those who inspired me to tell their stories is that we need to take personal responsibility for our families, our communities and our ecosystem”.
Stories may lack numerical data or census graphs, but they cultivate solidarity and a planetary spirit of compassion. For genuine climate justice, all voices must converge to stimulate action towards the justice our planet urgently needs.
Dr Ananya Roy Pratihar is an author, academic researcher in the field of literature and Environmental Humanities and faculty at Institute of Management and Information Science, Bhubaneswar
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth