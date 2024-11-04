Echoes from the forest: Why Indigenous wisdom is key to climate justice

Despite their invaluable contributions, the voices of those who have preserved and protected these forests for generations are too often excluded from decision-making about the lands they steward. The critical message in each work is that forest communities are far from passive bystanders; they are knowledgeable, active stakeholders with a unique capacity for baat-cheet se samjhauta (compromise through conversation), as Kodiveri termed it, to engage in shaping fair, inclusive policies.