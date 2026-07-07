Enhanced flash flood Risks in Hindu Kush Himalaya due to erratic monsoon and high temperatures: ICIMOD

The communities in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region could face enhanced risks from flash floods due to bursts of extreme rainfall and cloudbursts during the southwest monsoon season along with high temperatures which could lead to accelerated glacier and snow melting, according to scientists from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

ICIMOD experts cited recent cloud burst induced flash floods in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan and intense rainfall and floods in India’s Arunachal Pradesh as examples of extreme weather events that have occurred even as most parts of the region may receive less rainfall than normal during the current monsoon season, according to ICIMOD’s HKH Monsoon Outlook 2026.

Other places in the HKH region have also suffered from extreme rainfall induced flash floods and landslides such as the recent flash floods in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir which affected the 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric power project and devastated the national highway 244 connecting Kishtwar with Doda.

“The biggest misunderstanding is that less seasonal rainfall means lower flood risk,” said Saswata Sanyal, disaster risk reduction specialist, ICIMOD, in a press statement. “A drier monsoon can still be a dangerous monsoon. A seasonal rainfall average cannot capture the cloudbursts that cause catastrophic flooding in mountain valleys,” he added.

The suppression of rainfall during the monsoon season of 2026 is due to the strengthening El Niño conditions in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean that was declared by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on June 2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also factored in the impact of the El Niño on the seasonal monsoon rainfall and for individual months of June and July 2026.