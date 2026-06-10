Extreme heat cost India’s farm workers 54 days of labour in the hottest year on record

An Indian farm worker lost an average of 648 working hours to heat stress in 2024, the hottest year recorded since modern temperature records began. That is the equivalent of 54 full days of labour wiped out by extreme heat conditions severe enough to make work physically impossible.

The findings of an analysis by the United Kingdom-based non-profit Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) show how extreme heat is increasingly making outdoor work physically difficult or unsafe, particularly for agricultural labourers who are paid by the day or according to output.

As temperatures rise, workers may be forced to reduce hours, take longer breaks or stop work altogether to avoid heat-related illness. For daily-wage farm workers, every hour lost to extreme heat can mean lost income and greater risk to health, livelihoods and household security. What makes this figure all the more alarming is what lies ahead.