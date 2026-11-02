World’s frozen regions warming faster than global average, threatening floods and massive carbon release: UN

The devastating glacial floods witnessed in Nepal could be a warning of what lies ahead for other glacier-dependent regions of the world. The world's frozen regions are warming faster than the global average, raising the risk of catastrophic floods, irreversible ice loss and the release of vast amounts of trapped carbon, according to two new reports released ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP 31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The findings raise concerns for glacier-filled and the permafrost regions of the world, where communities living downstream face growing risks from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF).

Two reports, Overshoot and the Cryosphere: Averting Global Meltdown and State of the Cryosphere 2026: The Cost of Overshoot , were released on November 2, 2026, about a week before COP31 begins in Antalya, Turkey. The reports were brought out by policy experts network International Cryosphere Climate Initiative (ICCI) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Overshoot report warned that glaciers, ice sheets and permafrost regions were particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures, with changes in these frozen landscapes potentially having consequences far beyond the polar and mountain regions.

About 15 per cent of the Northern Hemisphere, covering approximately 14 million square kilometres, is underlain by terrestrial permafrost, which stores at least 1,700 billion tonnes of carbon in frozen and thawing ground.

“Taken together, terrestrial and submarine permafrost on the continental shelves offshore of Siberia and North America are estimated to hold several times the amount of carbon currently stored in the atmosphere,” said a media summary shared by ICCI.