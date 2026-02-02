Factories that policy forgot: Can Budget 2026 breathe new life into India’s legacy industrial clusters?

In Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27, one point came through clearly: India’s next phase of growth cannot depend only on new infrastructure and new industrial zones. It will also depend on whether the country can repair industrial spaces that already exist, but have been allowed to decline over decades.

Throughout the Budget speech, productivity, competitiveness and structural reform were repeatedly emphasised as part of the broader vision of Viksit Bharat. Within this framing, the announcement of a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters may not have attracted immediate attention, but it is among the more consequential proposals in the document.

For years, industrial policy has largely looked forward rather than inward. New corridors, new estates and large manufacturing investments dominated the agenda. Older industrial towns, despite employing millions of workers and supporting extensive domestic and export supply chains, remained peripheral to policy thinking. The Budget signals a shift by acknowledging that these places still matter and that prolonged neglect has real economic and environmental costs.

By placing legacy clusters under the government’s first ‘kartavya’ (duty) — accelerating and sustaining economic growth — the Budget recognises that problems in these areas are not merely local or environmental. Congestion, pollution and decaying infrastructure directly raise production costs and weaken competitiveness.