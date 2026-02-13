US tariff shift deepens developing countries’ competitive disadvantage: UNCTAD

Recent tariff adjustments by the United States have significantly altered competitive conditions in global export markets, moving from largely uniform treatment of trading partners to a more differentiated tariff structure, according to a new Global Trade Update from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report, Who wins when trade policies shift?, showed that changes in trade policy generate gains and losses among exporters by modifying relative prices and market access conditions. As tariff levels diverged across suppliers, exporters’ relative competitiveness in the United States market shifts accordingly.

In 2024, nearly two-thirds of United States imports entered under World Trade Organization most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff rates. By early 2026, however, average applied tariffs had increased by nearly 15 percentage points, and only about 20 per cent of imports were subject to MFN or duty-free rates.