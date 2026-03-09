Oil prices surge past $114 as Iran-Israel war disrupts Gulf supplies, rattles global markets

Threats of Iranian missile and drone attacks have nearly halted tanker movement through the strait. The waterway connects major oil producers including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

As exports slow, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have already reduced oil production because storage tanks are filling up. At the same time, attacks on energy infrastructure have intensified supply concerns, with Iran, Israel and the United States (US) targeting oil and gas facilities since the conflict began.

Israeli strikes on oil depots and a petroleum transfer terminal in Tehran early on March 8 killed four people, according to Iranian authorities. Israel’s military said the facilities were being used to fuel Iranian missile launches. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that the war’s impact on the global oil industry could escalate further.

Markets shaken by energy price shock

The rapid surge in energy prices has unsettled global financial markets, triggering fears that higher fuel costs could accelerate inflation and weaken economic growth.

US stock index futures fell late March 8, signalling a weaker opening on Wall Street. Futures for the S&P 500 dropped 1.6 per cent, Dow Jones futures fell 1.8 per cent and Nasdaq futures declined 1.5 per cent.

On March 6, the S&P 500 had already fallen 1.3 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by as much as 945 points before closing with a loss of about 450 points. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6 per cent.

Energy costs in the US have also risen sharply. According to the AAA motor club, the average price of regular gasoline reached $3.45 per gallon on March 8, about 47 cents higher than a week earlier. Diesel prices climbed to around $4.60 per gallon, up roughly 83 cents over the same period.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said gasoline prices could fall again soon, stating that the surge may be short-lived. “You never know exactly the timeframe, but in the worst case this is a week, not a months-long situation,” he said during an interview to CNN.

Natural gas and LNG markets tighten

Natural gas prices have also climbed, though less sharply than oil. Gas traded at around $3.33 per 1,000 cubic feet late March 8, about 4.6 per cent higher than March 6’s closing price of $3.19 after rising roughly 11 per cent last week.