Bonn Climate Conference 2026: Global electrification target of 35% by 2035 announced

The new initiative, the Presidency added, builds on a series of energy commitments adopted in recent years.

At COP28, countries agreed to work towards tripling renewable energy capacity and transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems. At COP29, governments supported efforts to expand energy storage, modernise electricity grids and mobilise at least $300 billion annually by 2035 to support climate action in developing countries.

From renewable power to real economy transformation

According to the COP31 Presidency, electricity currently accounts for just over 20 per cent of global final energy consumption. Raising that share to 35 per cent over the next decade would require faster deployment of electric vehicles, electric heating and cooling technologies, industrial electrification and cleaner power systems.

The target is based on analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), both of which have identified electrification as a critical pathway for achieving climate goals while reducing exposure to fossil fuel price volatility.

The Presidency said electrification must be accompanied by broader efforts to expand renewable energy generation, modernise electricity grids, increase energy storage capacity and improve access to energy in developing countries.

Kurum acknowledged that countries would start from different positions and pursue different pathways. “We will work closely with all countries, especially developing economies, to help facilitate access to technical assistance, capacity building and financial support in line with this goal,” he said.

Global institutions rally behind target

To support delivery of the electrification goal, the COP31 Presidency and Australia have commissioned the IEA to prepare special reports on pathways to achieving the target and on the benefits of reducing waste growth.

Chris Bowen, Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of Negotiations for COP31, said electrification could help countries reduce vulnerability to energy price shocks while accelerating emissions reductions.

"Accelerating the energy transition will ease shocks to our energy systems, better protect our economies and households from high costs, and help keep bending the curve of emissions downwards. That's why electrifying the global economy is one of our practical priorities for COP31 because it's the fastest way to strengthen energy security, cut emissions and bring down costs," Bowen said.