Can battery-as-a-service for private cars push EV adoption in India?

BaaS flips the traditional car-buying model on its head. Instead of purchasing the vehicle with its battery, buyers pay for the car minus the battery — slashing lakhs off the selling price — and then rent the battery on a usage basis. Think of it as buying a car, battery cost not included.

MG’s Windsor Excite variant is priced at about Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom under BaaS, compared with around Rs 14 lakh with the battery. The difference, roughly Rs 4 lakh, is essentially the battery’s cost. Instead of paying that upfront, buyers pay per kilometre — initially Rs 3.5/ kilometre (km), later revised to Rs 3.9/km — with some finance partners requiring a minimum of 1,500 km a month.

The battery, meanwhile, remains the property of MG’s finance partners. The customer signs one contract for the car and another for the battery lease. Charging remains the owner’s responsibility — you plug in and pay your electricity bill — but the battery itself comes with an unlimited-kilometre lifetime warranty for the first owner. If it degrades or fails, MG replaces it.

The genius of BaaS lies in how it shifts costs over time. Consider two Windsor buyers: one pays Rs 14 lakh upfront with the battery, while the other pays Rs 10 lakh plus a per-kilometre rental. Over ten years and 1,00,000 km of driving, the renter will have paid roughly Rs 3.5-4 lakh in fees, almost identical to the outright cost of the battery. For a moderate driver, the sums break even, with the added benefit of lifetime battery coverage.

The scales tip with mileage. A low-use driver covering 6,000 km a year might pay only Rs 2-2.5 lakh in fees over a decade — far less than the Rs 4 lakh they would have shelled out for the battery. A high-mileage driver covering 15,000 km annually, on the other hand, could rack up Rs 5-6 lakh in rental fees, paying more than if they had bought the battery outright. The model, then, is not universal; it rewards light and average users but penalises heavy commuters.