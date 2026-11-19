Faster electrification could cut global household energy bills by 5% and create 15.6 million net additional jobs by 2035, IEA projects.
Electricity could meet 35% of global final energy demand by 2035 under a net-zero pathway.
Current policies fall short, with electrification projected to reach only 28–29%.
Annual electrification investment must rise to around $800 billion, nearly three times recent levels.
India has not endorsed COP31's 35-by-35 pledge, stressing climate equity and financial support.
Accelerating electrification and reducing dependence on fossil fuels could lower household energy bills, create millions of jobs and strengthen energy security, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2026, released as countries negotiate the future of the energy transition at 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Türkiye.
Under the report's Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) Scenario, electricity's share of global final energy consumption would rise from 23 per cent in 2025 to 35 per cent by 2035. Average household energy bills would fall by around 5 per cent globally, while the energy sector would see a net increase of 15.6 million jobs.
The findings come as the COP31 Presidency promotes its voluntary 35-by-35 pledge, which aims to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.
However, the IEA's projections show that existing policies fall short. Under its Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), electricity's share reaches only 29 per cent by 2035, while the Current Policies Scenario (CPS) projects 28 per cent.
The IEA identifies electrification, energy efficiency and low-emissions energy as ways to reduce countries' exposure to volatile international oil and gas markets.
Under the NZE Scenario, average annual household spending on oil products falls from $660 in 2025 to $380 by 2035, while natural gas spending declines from $140 to $105. Electricity expenditure rises from $440 to $635, but the savings on fossil fuels more than offset the increase.
For countries importing oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), household energy bills could fall by almost 10 per cent by 2035 and more than 30 per cent by 2050, compared with 2025 levels.
The transition could also generate a net 15.6 million additional energy-sector jobs by 2035, driven by growth in clean energy, electrification and energy efficiency.
However, annual investment in electrification would need to average around $800 billion by 2035, nearly three times the average over the previous five years.
The IEA warned that inadequate investment in electricity grids and storage could delay renewable energy deployment, increase costs and slow electrification.
The outlook presents contrasting futures depending on government action.
Under STEPS, global coal and oil demand peak around 2030, followed by natural gas. This pathway leads to approximately 2.5°C of warming by 2100.
Under CPS, which assumes only policies implemented by August 2026, warming reaches around 2.9°C.
The report's Additional Response Case (ARC) examines how stronger responses to the 2026 energy crisis could accelerate electrification. Under this scenario, electric vehicle sales in energy-importing regions are around 10 per cent higher and heat pump sales 50 per cent higher by 2035 than under STEPS.
The NZE pathway requires a much faster reduction in fossil fuel consumption, with oil and gas demand falling by around 4 per cent annually over the next decade and 7 per cent a year thereafter until 2050.
Under this scenario, no new long-lead-time conventional oil and gas projects would need approval, although investment in existing fields would continue to meet remaining demand.
Even with these reductions, global temperatures would temporarily peak at around 1.7°C before falling below 1.5°C by 2100.
David Tong, global industry lead at Oil Change International, said governments needed to accelerate the transition through credible fossil fuel phaseout roadmaps, renewable-powered electrification and public finance.
“Governments cannot afford to keep people and economies hooked on volatile oil and gas markets. The solutions are already here, but we need political will to scale them up and phase out fossil fuels,” he said.
Tong also criticised wealthy countries for advocating fossil fuel phaseout without providing sufficient finance to support developing economies.