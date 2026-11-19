Accelerating electrification and reducing dependence on fossil fuels could lower household energy bills, create millions of jobs and strengthen energy security, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2026, released as countries negotiate the future of the energy transition at 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Türkiye.

Under the report's Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) Scenario, electricity's share of global final energy consumption would rise from 23 per cent in 2025 to 35 per cent by 2035. Average household energy bills would fall by around 5 per cent globally, while the energy sector would see a net increase of 15.6 million jobs.

The findings come as the COP31 Presidency promotes its voluntary 35-by-35 pledge, which aims to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.

However, the IEA's projections show that existing policies fall short. Under its Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), electricity's share reaches only 29 per cent by 2035, while the Current Policies Scenario (CPS) projects 28 per cent.