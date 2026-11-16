The findings come as electrification takes centre stage at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20.

The Turkish presidency has proposed a voluntary ‘35-by-35’ pledge to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption from around 20-23 per cent to 35 per cent by 2035, supported by cleaner power generation and improved electricity grids.

India, however, has said it will not sign the pledge.

“We are not going to sign any pledge. This is their agenda,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters in New Delhi on November 3.

He said global climate goals must respect national circumstances, sovereignty and poverty-eradication priorities. India has also emphasised equity, predictable climate finance and technology transfer in its COP31 position.

The report argues that faster electrification could strengthen India's energy security while reducing its dependence on imported fuels.

Under the accelerated scenario, imported fossil fuels would account for 22 per cent of energy demand by FY35, down from 58 per cent in FY25, compared with 51 per cent under business as usual. This share could fall to zero by FY45.

“India does not need to be persuaded to electrify. It is already doing it. The real question is whether it electrifies fast enough to change its import reliance,” said Manish Ram, director of Climate Compatible Futures.