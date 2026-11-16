India could cut its annual fossil fuel import bill by more than 40% to Rs 7.4 lakh crore by FY35 through faster electrification, a new report finds.
Savings could reach Rs 9.6 lakh crore annually compared with a business-as-usual scenario, under which the import bill could rise to ₹17 lakh crore.
Electricity could meet 54% of India's total energy demand by FY35, compared with 32% under the current trajectory, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.
Transport offers the biggest opportunity to reduce crude oil dependence, with electrification potentially replacing 45% of the sector's fossil fuel demand by FY35.
The findings come as India declines to join COP31's voluntary '35-by-35' electrification pledge, citing national priorities and development needs.
India could cut its annual fossil fuel import bill by more than 40 per cent to Rs 7.4 lakh crore by 2034-35 (FY35), from Rs 12.5 lakh crore in FY25, by accelerating electrification across major sectors, according to a new report.
The savings could reach Rs 9.6 lakh crore annually compared with a business-as-usual scenario, under which the import bill is projected to rise to Rs 17 lakh crore by FY35.
The report, Decoupling from Fossil Fuel Imports: An Accelerated Electrification Scenario for India, by Climate Compatible Futures, estimates that electricity could meet 54 per cent of India's total energy demand by FY35 under an accelerated transition, compared with 32 per cent under the current trajectory. This could rise to 76 per cent by FY45, potentially eliminating direct fossil fuel imports for end-use sectors.
The findings come as electrification takes centre stage at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20.
The Turkish presidency has proposed a voluntary pledge to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption from around 20-23 per cent to 35 per cent by 2035, supported by cleaner power generation and improved electricity grids.
India, however, has said it will not sign the pledge.
“We are not going to sign any pledge. This is their agenda,” Union Environment Minister in New Delhi on November 3.
He said global climate goals must respect national circumstances, sovereignty and poverty-eradication priorities. India has also emphasised equity, predictable climate finance and technology transfer in its COP31 position.
The report argues that faster electrification could strengthen India's energy security while reducing its dependence on imported fuels.
Under the accelerated scenario, imported fossil fuels would account for 22 per cent of energy demand by FY35, down from 58 per cent in FY25, compared with 51 per cent under business as usual. This share could fall to zero by FY45.
“India does not need to be persuaded to electrify. It is already doing it. The real question is whether it electrifies fast enough to change its import reliance,” said Manish Ram, director of Climate Compatible Futures.
The report identifies transport as the largest opportunity to reduce crude oil dependence.
By FY35, electrification could displace 45 per cent of transport's fossil fuel demand through electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses, cars and freight vehicles.
In residential and commercial buildings, 44 per cent of fossil fuel demand could be displaced, while agriculture and other uses could see a 47 per cent shift through electric irrigation pumps and farm machinery.
Industry could replace 28 per cent of its fossil fuel demand by FY35, rising to 61 per cent by FY45, through electric boilers, heat pumps, furnaces and green hydrogen for steel and chemicals.
The findings come amid concerns over India's exposure to volatile international energy markets.
Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since February 2026 pushed Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel. India's crude oil import bill rose 48 per cent year on year between April and August, while the rupee depreciated nearly 8 per cent during 2026 to 96.90 against the dollar.
India spent $174.9 billion on crude oil and petroleum products in FY26, accounting for about 22 per cent of its total import bill.
Ram said replacing imported fuels with domestically generated electricity could reduce exposure to oil price shocks and foreign exchange pressures.
"Each unit of imported fuel replaced by electricity generated in India is a dollar outflow the country no longer has to finance," he said.
The report cautions that accelerated electrification would require substantial investment in electricity generation, transmission, storage and distribution.
Total electricity demand is projected to reach 15,785 billion units by FY45, including an additional 2,726 billion units for green hydrogen production.
It also warns that bioenergy expansion must account for sustainable feedstock availability and competing demands on land and water.
The study recommends a national electrification roadmap with sector-specific targets for FY35 and FY45, concessional finance for micro, small and medium enterprises, and advance planning for clean electricity infrastructure.