The 35-by-35 electrification pledge at COP31 is a leapfrog opportunity for Global South

The Turkish Presidency of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP 31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has proposed a global 35-by-35 electrification pledge, which is emerging as one of the headline announcements ahead of next week’s climate change conference.

The initiative aims to ensure that at least 35 per cent of global final energy demand is met by electricity by 2035, which would require a significant acceleration from today's estimated share of 20-23 per cent. Achieving the target would require expanding electrification at nearly four times the pace witnessed since 2010.

The ambition is significant, but what does it mean for the global energy transition, particularly for developing countries?