Global wind, solar pipeline hits record 4.9 TW, but rich economies fall behind

China continues to dominate the global clean power pipeline, with more than 1.5 TW of prospective wind and utility-scale solar capacity — roughly equal to the combined total of the next six countries. It also hosts 448 gigawatts (GW) of projects currently under construction, more than half of the global total.

India follows with 125 GW under construction and ranks third globally in operating capacity, with more than 163 GW of wind and solar already online as it works towards its 2030 target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity.

Beyond China and India, other emerging and middle-income economies are driving growth. Brazil has 401 GW of prospective capacity in the pipeline, followed by Australia (368 GW), India (234 GW), the United States (226 GW), Spain (165 GW) and the Philippines (146 GW), GEM data showed.