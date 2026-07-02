India’s draft power data framework aims to make electricity sector data public, but remains voluntary

The Union government has proposed bringing fragmented power sector data onto a single national platform, but the new framework will not be mandatory for companies or public agencies.

The Union Ministry of Power released the draft National Electricity Data Sharing Framework, 2026, on June 22, 2026 and has invited public comments. The proposal seeks to standardise the sharing of data on renewable energy, power generation, transmission, distribution, grid operations and electricity markets.

But the ministry has clarified that adoption of the framework will be voluntary. This means government agencies, state utilities, distribution companies and private power producers can decide whether to participate.

The voluntary nature of the framework raises questions over whether it can deliver the transparency that India’s power sector has needed for years.

The draft comes as India works towards its target of 500GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030. Energy experts have long argued that power sector data is scattered across agencies, states and companies, making it harder to support research, investment, planning and regulatory oversight.

The ministry has formally acknowledged this problem in the draft for the first time, saying power sector data is affected by “fragmented data silos, disparate formats, limited interoperability, and the lack of a unified governance framework for data sharing”.

Despite generating large volumes of operational, planning, commercial and consumer data every day, the power sector has not been able to use this information effectively.