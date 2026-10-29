Solar and wind investment in emerging markets could reach $356 billion by 2040, but high financing costs pose risks

Investment in solar and wind projects across emerging markets could reach $356 billion by 2040 if current trends continue, but high borrowing costs and investment risks could slow the expansion of renewable energy, according to a new analysis.

The Zero Carbon Analytics (ZCA) report , drawing on data from Rystad and the International Energy Agency (IEA), estimates that renewables could account for 42 per cent of electricity generation in emerging and developing economies by 2030.

Achieving this would require an additional 3,251 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity, rising to more than 4,000GW under an accelerated scenario.

The IEA estimates that these economies will need $300 billion annually for electricity grid infrastructure. Yet the cost of capital for large solar projects was up to twice as high as in advanced economies between 2015 and 2024.

The analysis suggests that perceived investment risks are driving up borrowing costs, potentially preventing financially viable renewable energy projects from securing funding.