Tax rebalancing in energy sector: Renewables cheaper, coal costlier

The changes also extend to commercial vehicles. Three-wheelers, buses and trucks, as well as ambulances, will now be taxed at 18 per cent instead of 28 per cent. Small hybrids will also see a reduction.

All mid-size and large cars (those exceeding 1,200 cc petrol or 1,500 cc diesel engines, or measuring longer than 4,000 mm) will now attract a flat 40 per cent GST.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, in its official notification, stated that the revision is designed to “promote renewable energy goods in the country” and reduce India’s dependence on imported solar modules, particularly from China.

Boost for renewable energy

The GST cut on clean energy equipment is being widely hailed by industry experts and developers as a major enabler for India’s ambitious climate goals. The lower tax rate will reduce the capital cost of renewable energy projects, making solar, wind and biogas-based power more accessible and affordable across various sectors.

“This move will directly reduce the cost of renewable power, boost adoption across sectors, and improve project economics for developers and investors,” said Sachin Singh, Associate Director at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). “It supports national schemes like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, enabling more competitive tariffs and faster project rollouts.”

The tax cut is also expected to accelerate the repowering of ageing wind farms and large-scale deployment of solar and wind power. JP Chalasani, chief executive of Suzlon Group, noted, “Lower taxation on turbines, nacelles and blades will bring down the levelised cost of energy, enabling faster commissioning and stronger investor returns.”