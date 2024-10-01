Highlights from the issue

Cover Story: Cholera, a persistent pandemic

Residents of Amjhara 10 village in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, depend on this pond for almost all their needs, from bathing to washing utensils to preparing food. The village saw an outbreak of cholera in April this year, which affected 41 people
Residents of Amjhara 10 village in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, depend on this pond for almost all their needs, from bathing to washing utensils to preparing food. The village saw an outbreak of cholera in April this year, which affected 41 peoplePhotograph: Midhun Vijayan

The pathogen Vibrio cholerae is now spreading far and wide, taking advantage of warmer temperatures and hitchhiking on frequent cyclones and floods

Sunita Narain’s Desk: Why this race to the bottom?

Yogendra Anand / CSE

We need an open discussion to ensure that the world transitions to low-carbon technologies while ensuring that countries have an economic stake in the transition

Appraisal: Notional coverage

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

The performance of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been disappointing. Can it meet the healthcare needs of the elderly?

Patently Absurd: Elation and dismay over Gilead’s HIV drug

Illustration: Yogendra Anand /CSE

Patient groups are opposing the patents on lenacapavir, which can be a game changer in the battle against HIV-AIDS epidemic

Civil Lines: When the left meets the right

Gita Gopinath, IMF’s first deputy managing director, recently said that government spending may increase further in the coming years@GitaGopinath / X

There is no real difference between the two blocks of economic governance. The right seems to have embraced the left

“Why Dalits were exempt from any dietary restrictions”

Yogendra Anand / CSE

An interview with Shahu Patole, author of Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada

