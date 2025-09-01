Highlights from the issue

The reason USA is managing to browbeat its way into deals with other countries is the sheer size of its consuming class
With an extreme weather event on almost every day this year, the Himalayas show the cost of ignoring science and warnings
Free-ranging dogs have risen as predators due to the decline in vulture numbers in India. Now, these canines threaten other animals and humans with feral behaviour, disease transmission
The potential to reduce emissions from India’s coal-based thermal power plants is huge, and it needs more than just shifting to efficient technologies
Even as it records a rise in paddy acreage, Telangana enhances its push for fine-grained varieties of the crop, raising concerns
Tamil Nadu's additional chief secretary of environment, climate change and forests Supriya Sahu shares the coastal state’s long-term vision for a sustainable future
In drought-prone districts of Karnataka, solar parks promise prosperity but deliver displacement, exposing the fault lines of India’s renewable energy transition
Big Pharma is raking in billions from orphan drugs while India’s policies on rare diseases is way behind in protecting patients
Global talks collapse as consensus rule blocks progress on ending plastic pollution
Many believe that humans have become neutral to the natural evolutionary calls
While other nations limit wildlife numbers if costs outweigh benefits, India bears the expenses without thinking of the gains, says Madhya Pradesh's former chief wild life warden HS Pabla
Lotus seeds are not only tasty, but also a healthy and versatile ingredient to add to diet