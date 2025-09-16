Highlights from the issue

We are living through catastrophic times that will bring even mighty mountains to their knees
Rivers that water Punjab were already flowing at capacity due to heavy rain in upstream states, when a record August monsoon made them flood simultaneously. What fuelled the deluge?
Heavy rains over the last two weeks of August in Punjab, combined with torrential downpours in upstream Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh that swelled the rivers, triggered the state’s worst floods since 1988
Missed flood forecasts, miscalculation of flows and the resultant delayed operation of dams exacerbated the disaster in Punjab
Curbing reckless and illegal planning, better agricultural strategies
key to save Punjab from floods
Storing water for non-riparian states reduces the capacity of Bhakra and Pong dams to accommodate heavy inflow
The Western Himalayas have taken a severe hit this monsoon, as shifting wind patterns fuel extreme weather events across the region
Is the frequent, intense spate of disasters an indication of the mountains reaching their limits? Scientists weigh in
The year 2025 will be remembered as one in which normal rainfall masks an abnormal reality of destruction and weather extremes
India has seen a 400 per cent rise in lightning strikes in the past five years
Global action is mending the ozone layer, but unregulated short-lived chlorinated emissions by industries are delaying full recovery