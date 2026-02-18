Highlights from the issue

India’s advantage lies in its home-grown consumption. In this age of rivalry, we need to scale up this model
Sal borer, a major threat to India's forests, appears to be re-emerging in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after 30 years
A watershed-based and landscape-level approach is needed to address forest degradation, says Ram Prasad, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Madhya Pradesh
In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court has recognised menstrual health and hygiene as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and dignity. The petitioner in the case and menstrual health experts outline the judgement's implications and pathways for effective implementation.
Jaya Thakur, petitioner and medical practitioner: 'This petition is my effort to support both health and education'
Puja Marwaha, chief executive, Child Rights and You: ‘It's gender-inclusive constitutional justice’
Kavya Menon, menstrual educator and therapist: ‘Landmark step to eliminate period poverty’
A fatal blast in Meghalaya highlights the deep failure to curb rat-hole mining despite court orders and enforcement measures
What the EU-India free trade agreement offers to reinforce trust in rules-based global order
Union Budget for 2026-27 conveys the impression of a roll-call of intentions and ambitious proposals, with little detail on their formulation
The 16th Finance Commission pushes for changes in view of new fiscal and climatic conditions
Scientists are accelerating crop breeding to keep up with a changing climate
While India is content to be a global generics pharmacy, China has become a powerhouse of new drug development
A developed India desperately needs women participation in labour force