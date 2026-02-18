Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

Sunita Narain's Desk: Advantage India

iStock

India’s advantage lies in its home-grown consumption. In this age of rivalry, we need to scale up this model

Cover story: Waiting to strike

Forest officials have identified 5,000 sal trees as infested by sal borer in the 119-hectare forest near Sontirath village of Madhya Pradesh, but experts say the actual number could be much higher
Forest officials have identified 5,000 sal trees as infested by sal borer in the 119-hectare forest near Sontirath village of Madhya Pradesh, but experts say the actual number could be much higher

Sal borer, a major threat to India's forests, appears to be re-emerging in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after 30 years

Cover story: Gap between epidemics growing

Ram Prasad
Ram Prasad is a retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Madhya Pradesh.

A watershed-based and landscape-level approach is needed to address forest degradation, says Ram Prasad, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Madhya Pradesh

Appraisal: Menstrual health, now a fundamental right

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court has recognised menstrual health and hygiene as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and dignity. The petitioner in the case and menstrual health experts outline the judgement's implications and pathways for effective implementation.

 Jaya Thakur, petitioner and medical practitioner: 'This petition is my effort to support both health and education'

Menstrual health, now a fundamental right
Jaya Thakur, Petitioner and medical practitioner based in Delhi
Puja Marwaha, chief executive, Child Rights and You: ‘It's gender-inclusive constitutional justice’

Chief executive officer, child rights and you, a non-profit in Delhi
Puja Marwaha, chief executive, Child Rights and You, a non-profit in Delhi.
Kavya Menon, menstrual educator and therapist: ‘Landmark step to eliminate period poverty’

KAVYA MENON
Kavya Menon, Menstrual educator and therapist, Eco Feminist Research Foundation, Kochi
Special report: Mining impunity

As 27 workers die in a Meghalaya rat-hole mine, questions being asked about when the illegal practice will stop
Rescue operations at the accident site in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

A fatal blast in Meghalaya highlights the deep failure to curb rat-hole mining despite court orders and enforcement measures

Special report: Shift in trade winds

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President António Costa (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi, where the leaders announced the India-EU free trade agreement
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President António Costa (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi, where the leaders announced the India-EU free trade agreement

What the EU-India free trade agreement offers to reinforce trust in rules-based global order

Special report: A wish list?

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

Union Budget for 2026-27 conveys the impression of a roll-call of intentions and ambitious proposals, with little detail on their formulation

Special report: Of devolution and new disasters

16th Finance Commission: Of devolution and new disasters
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

The 16th Finance Commission pushes for changes in view of new fiscal and climatic conditions

Special report: Against the clock

Crop breeding: Against the clock
Finger millet being grown at a speed breeding facility at a research facility of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi Arid Tropics, Hyderabad

Scientists are accelerating crop breeding to keep up with a changing climate

Patently absurd: Is India forever a generics-only player?

Is India forever a generics-only player?
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

While India is content to be a global generics pharmacy, China has become a powerhouse of new drug development

Civil lines: Break down the gender wall

Break down the gender wall
Representational photo from iStock

A developed India desperately needs women participation in labour force

