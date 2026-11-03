Reimagining India’s industrial parks: Lessons from China’ low-carbon experiment

The Hangzhou energy park is a retrofit of the Shangcheng Industrial Park, established more than three decades ago, in 1993. It covers just 0.61 square kilometres but is home to more than 1,000 enterprises, including seven listed companies.

Retrofitting an established industrial park is no easy task. Electricity is supplied through eight switching stations, while annual consumption exceeds 40 million kWh, pushing existing infrastructure close to capacity. There is no spare land to develop. The solution, therefore, was to add "not a single inch of land" but transform the ageing industrial estate into an "energy prosumer": one that generates energy as well as consumes it.

The project began in 2025 under the leadership of Gao Xiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Its work focuses on four areas: generation, storage, consumption and conservation. Around 200 technologies, products and systems developed by 16 enterprises based in the park have been incorporated into the project.

According to the park's brochure, the initiative has since generated 5.745 million kWh of green electricity annually, increased the share of renewable energy in its energy mix from 1.8 per cent to 12.9 per cent, and reduced carbon-emission intensity by 18.3 per cent. It has also delivered annual savings of about 3,350 tonnes of standard coal and 8,717 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The park has three buildings that serve as benchmarks for different approaches to low-carbon development: a zero-carbon tower; a near-zero-carbon incubator, clad in what the park describes as China's first oversized, full-facade cadmium-telluride solar curtain wall; and a low-carbon office complex for enterprises.