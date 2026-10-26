India’s protein supply exposed to import dependence, water stress and affordability gaps: Report

The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has exposed a vulnerability in India's protein supply: its dependence on imported fertilisers and energy to sustain domestic production.

Although India produces most of the protein it consumes, its food system remains vulnerable to disruptions in fertiliser imports, groundwater depletion and unequal access to affordable, nutritious food, according to the newly released Protein Sovereignty Index.

The index assesses the security of countries’ protein supplies, particularly their ability to withstand disruptions to trade, production and agricultural inputs. India ranked 17th among 43 countries and regions, scoring 62.1 out of 100. It was placed in the ‘exposed’ category, one level below ‘resilient’, which requires a score of at least 65.

Protein is essential for growth, tissue repair, muscle maintenance and the production of hormones and enzymes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Inadequate intake can contribute to malnutrition, particularly among children, while the quality and diversity of protein sources are also important for a balanced diet.

Ensuring a reliable and affordable protein supply is therefore not only a matter of food production but also of nutrition and public health.