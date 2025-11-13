COP30: One billion hectares needed to meet climate promises, shows report

Countries’ climate pledges will require more than one billion hectares of land — an area larger than Australia — to deliver promised carbon removals, according to a new analysis released at the 30th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) summit on November 12, 2025 in Brazil.

The authors of the report warned that this dependence on vast land-based carbon removal projects risks displacing communities, undermining food security and delaying real emissions cuts by neglecting forest protection.

The Land Gap 2025 Report, led by the University of Melbourne, showed that instead of prioritising the protection and restoration of existing forests, governments are leaning on unrealistic tree-planting, bioenergy and carbon capture schemes to meet Net Zero targets. “Countries are ignoring forest protection as a core pillar of their climate goals,” said Kate Dooley, the report’s lead author. “Heavy debt burdens and trade and tax systems force many economies to exploit forests just to stay afloat. Yet healthy forests are the real foundation of healthy economies.”