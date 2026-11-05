Madhya Pradesh’s sal borer control drive fails to curb infestation; can thousands of trees still be saved?

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department trapped nearly two million sal borer insects during the monsoon in Dindori district, spending about Rs 40 lakh on the exercise. Yet the infestation continues, raising questions about the effectiveness of the operation and the decision to fell thousands of affected trees.

Last year, the pest affected more than 30,000 hectares of sal forest in Dindori Forest Division. Nearly a third of the approximately 150,000 trees identified for felling have since been cut down.

Before the felling began, the department had cut 6,769 unaffected trees to use as traps for the insects. The trapping operation ran from June 1 to July 31.

Residents of Chauradadar and Sontirath, among the worst-affected villages, said the operation began on time but ended too soon. They believe extending it could have helped control the infestation.

Surendra Jatav, sub-divisional officer of Dindori Forest Division, confirmed that the infestation remained severe. He said sal borer outbreaks typically intensify in the second year.