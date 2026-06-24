The Supreme Court’s High-Powered Committee on the Aravallis gives little reason for hope

In its May 2026 order constituting the HPC, a five-member Committee has been set up, chaired by the Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Forest Research and Education (ICFRE). Other members include Subhash Ashutosh, former Director General, Forest Survey of India (FSI); Rajendra Kumar Sharma, former Director, Geological Survey of India (GSI); Brij Mohan Singh Rathore, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment; and Ashok K Bhatnagar, former Head, Department of Botany, Delhi University.

Lack of impartiality and conflict of interest

The Chair of the HPC is an officer serving under the Union Environment Minister and reports to the ministry Secretary, who was heading the ECA, based on which the Supreme Court arrived at its November 2025 conclusion that the Aravallis are landforms above 100 meters of local relief. This is a clear case of conflict of interest where the chair of the ECA may have a say in the new report, portraying the optics of a prospective vitiated report.

Further, the DG of the ICFRE is also heading the highly controversial Green Credit Program. The Program is already under litigation, and a contempt of court has been filed against the Secretary of the Union Environment Ministry in this regard.

The ex-Director, GSI on the Committee has expertise in base metal exploration and has spent a major part of their career in mineral exploration across India. Such a choice makes it apparent that mining is a priority.

The ex-DG FSI, another member of the HPC, did not get the Lafarge order of Supreme Court implemented during his FSI tenure, which directed geo-referenced mapping of India’s forests, including the migratory paths of wild animals. If this had been done, it would have gone a long way in protecting the Aravallis.