In Madhya Pradesh, resurgence of Halma shows the strength of tribal tradition

In Petlawad tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, within Moicharani Panchayat, lies the small tribal village of Borpada. It may appear as no more than a dot on a government map, but its daily life is shaped by challenges as serious as those faced in any large city. The difference is that the hardships of a city often make headlines, while those of a village are more quietly endured.

The water crisis in Borpada had not arrived suddenly. It had deepened year by year. There was a public well at the centre of the village, but the protective parapet around its mouth had never been completed. Every monsoon, soil, stones and debris slipped into the well. Over three years, it has filled with silt and contaminated mud.

Villagers approached the panchayat repeatedly. Each time, they were given assurances. Each time, they returned disappointed. After three years, hope should have waned, but instead strengthened into resolve.

A meeting of the Gram Swaraj Samuh, formed by Vaagdhara, was held in Borpada. When the condition of the well came up for discussion, someone said that waiting for the government might cost them another three years. It was then that the villagers remembered an old practice passed down by their ancestors: halma.

At that meeting, they decided that Borpada would hold its halma on May 6, 2026.