More global funding flowing for Indigenous Land Rights but big gaps remain

Funding to support Indigenous Peoples, local communities and Afro descendent people in securing their land rights has grown since 2021, but is now showing signs of slowdown, according to a new global report.

The State of Funding for Tenure Rights 2025 report, released by the Rights and Resources Initiative and Rainforest Foundation Norway, showed that donor support has increased by 46 per cent since the COP26 Forest Tenure Pledge, averaging $728 million every year between 2021 and 2024.

Even with this growth, the money going to community land rights is less than 1 per cent of all climate aid. From 2019 to 2023, it accounted for only 0.91 per cent of climate aid.

The report noted that after peaking in 2021, funding has dropped each year since, down to $642 million in 2024 a 23 per cent drop from the peak, raising fears that momentum may be fading.