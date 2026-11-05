Why traffic on Indian roads defies conventional models: What a study of 36,000 vehicles found

Traffic on Indian roads does not always follow the patterns assumed by conventional traffic models. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and heavy vehicles share road space, often moving at different speeds and changing positions according to available gaps. This diversity makes it difficult to use models developed in countries with more orderly and homogeneous traffic conditions to accurately predict how vehicles move and how congestion develops in India.

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has used drone-based observations to examine these dynamics and develop traffic models that better reflect conditions on Indian roads.

The researchers recorded drone videos on an eight-lane divided highway on the outskirts of Delhi during daytime. They tracked more than 36,000 vehicles and generated 8,938,920 data points at a rate of 10 frames per second. The data were used to analyse vehicle speed, traffic density and the spacing between vehicles.