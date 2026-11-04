Mining, water and trust: how Namibia’s geoscientists see their role with communities

The clearest finding was that Namibian geoscientists mostly see public engagement as a one-way street: explaining and educating, rather than listening and exchanging ideas.

Only two of the 13 geoscientists we spoke to defined engagement as a two-way process. Most assumed that the public simply lacked scientific knowledge. They believed filling this “knowledge gap” was a necessary first step before communities could meaningfully take part in decisions about mining or water resources.

This contrasts with current science communication scholarship, which shows that knowing more about something does not necessarily lead to support. Building trust requires meaningful and constructive dialogue between scientists and communities.

Encouraging signs of change included eight respondents who saw benefit in engagement for scientists and communities, recognising that scientists could learn from communities living in the areas they study.

Separately, eight participants said the public should have a voice in policy decisions about mining and exploration, because these activities affected people’s daily lives.

Some also had specific audiences in mind. Hydrogeologists named farmers, local authorities and municipalities; mining geoscientists pointed to investors, small-scale miners and farmers. One participant observed that public-sector geoscientists tended to focus on public education, while those in the private sector mainly engaged to build trust in areas affected by exploration or mining.

At the same time, all 13 participants said they felt confident engaging with the public, yet most acknowledged that they needed training to do it properly. Their confidence came from their scientific expertise, not from any communication training.

This was one of three contradictions we found. Participants also described engagement as important and morally meaningful, yet reported indifference or a lack of support from colleagues. Although they said that scientists could also learn from communities, the engagement goals they described focused almost entirely on educating the public.

Many were nonetheless personally motivated.

It is the responsibility of geoscientists to inform communities about the impact of mining on the environment, to present both sides of the story. If not us, who?

Another wanted to inspire young people who “may not have encountered a geoscientist who looks like them”.

We also found that public engagement wasn’t being rewarded in geoscientists’ work environments. Most participants received no formal reward or recognition for it, although seven said it featured, at least to some extent, in their performance assessments. Institutional support was mostly limited to high-profile events such as World Water Day and mining expos.

At least five said colleagues didn’t support their efforts, seeing engagement as falling outside their real job.

Outreach was also rarely monitored or evaluated, so scientists had little way of knowing whether their efforts worked.

Our research also highlighted practical and historical barriers to communication efforts. Participants cited limited time and money, confidentiality restrictions, administrative burdens, and difficulty reaching remote areas.

English dominated geoscience communication even though many affected communities speak other languages. These included Oshiwambo, Khoekhoegowab, Afrikaans, Otjiherero and Rukwangali.

History matters too. Namibian geology developed within a colonial, extractive framework. Early expeditions relied on local guides to find minerals such as copper, yet Indigenous people were treated as people to be controlled rather than as knowledge holders. That legacy has shaped mistrust of state institutions and technical expertise, especially in communities affected by mining.

Recognising that history can help geoscientists approach communities differently: with respect for local knowledge, a willingness to talk, and a commitment to earning trust.