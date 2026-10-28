Cyclone Arnab weakens after landfall in Andhra Pradesh; over 58,000 evacuated amid heavy rainfall

The death toll from cyclone Arnab remains unclear, with conflicting reports from authorities. During a press briefing on the afternoon of October 28, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Undela reported three deaths in Andhra Pradesh. However, in a letter issued earlier that day, the state's chief minister said no deaths had been reported. Official clarification is awaited.

“No loss of life has been reported so far due to Cyclone Arnab. The advance precautionary measures taken by the administrative machinery helped prevent casualties,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah apprising him of the situation.

There were reports of a 65-year-old man dying in Visakhapatnam after allegedly coming into contact with snapped live electrical wires, but it has not been officially confirmed.