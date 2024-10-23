Cyclone Dana: Mass evacuations begin in Odisha coastal villages as landfall predicted near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra

Village residents, gripped by panic, are fleeing their homes in anticipation of the cyclone’s impact, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the 1999 super cyclone. “Cyclone Dana is set to hit our village, Rangani, near Bhitarkanika on October 24, as per the IMD’s prediction. We tied our two fishing boats at the jetty and moved to the cyclone shelter in the village,” said Golakh Mandal, a 55-year-old resident of Rangani.