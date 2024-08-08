Stemming the landslide: Here’s why localised early warnings in India still an uphill battle

Regional LEWS has a major drawback — it cannot point the slope in a region that might fail. “One challenge that GSI will continue to face is that local people in India want to know forecasts house by house. We had to explain to the district collectors and sub-district collectors that we were giving them forecasts over a region,” Bruce Malamud, professor at Durham University, England, who co-led the LANDSLIP project with the British Geological Survey while at King’s College London, told Down To Earth (DTE).