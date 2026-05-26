India’s AC boom could push power grid towards shortages by 2028 unless efficiency gains double, study warns

India could face severe power shortages within the next decade as rising air-conditioner use pushes cooling demand beyond the grid’s capacity, according to a new working paper by the India Energy and Climate Center at the University of California, Berkeley.

Room air conditioners already account for 60-70 gigawatts (GW), nearly a quarter of India’s peak electricity demand, the study found. Without stricter efficiency standards, AC-driven peak demand could surge to 120 GW by 2030 and 180 GW by 2035 — more than one-third of the country’s projected evening peak load.

India is adding 10-15 million new ACs every year and is expected to install another 130-150 million units over the next decade as rising incomes and intensifying heatwaves fuel cooling demand, the report said. The rapid growth in cooling demand is outpacing the grid’s ability to supply power after sunset, raising the risk of blackouts and expensive emergency measures unless efficiency improvements are accelerated.

To avoid future shortages, the report called for a sharp tightening of the country’s Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for air conditioners. The proposed roadmap would increase annual AC efficiency gains to 6-8 per cent, more than double the historical rate of 2-3 per cent a year.

The report, titled Beating The Heat: How Air Conditioner Efficiency Standards Help India Avert Power Shortages And Cut Consumer Bills , said the move would also align India’s cooling-efficiency policies with its G20 commitment to double the pace of energy efficiency improvements.

“ACs are already contributing 60 to 70 GW to peak demand, and their growth is outpacing the grid’s ability to keep up after sunset,” said Nikit Abhyankar, lead author of the study and faculty member at the University of California, Berkeley. “Without intervention, we risk blackouts or costly emergency fixes. But with smart policy, we can turn this challenge into a win for consumers, manufacturers, and the grid.”